Mallika Sherawat, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda & Others In ALT Balaji’s First Horror-Comedy Show

About The Show

Apart from Mallika and Tushar, the cast includes actors Kiku Sharda, Sanjay Mishra, Krushna Abhishek. The show will be directed by Farhad Samji of the Golmaal fame. The show is produced by Paritosh Painter of Ideas The Entertainment.

Announcement Of Booo… Sabki Phategi

Speaking on the announcement of the web series, director Farhad Samji said, "Tusshar and I go long back, right from Golmaal days. I was very sure that I wanted this cast and I am happy that they are on board."

Paritosh Painter Says…

The producer Paritosh Painter added, "It is very easy to say it's a comedy horror but in real they both are different genres and combining the two is a tough job. We are hoping our audience like it."

Mallika Sherawat On Her Comeback & Digital Debut

On her comeback and venturing into the digital space, Mallika Sherawat quipped, "I'm excited to be back in India and this time for my debut web-series Booo... Sabki Phategi. ALTBalaji is India's leading and most loved OTT platform and I couldn't have asked for a better digital debut."

Mallika To Play A Ghost

She further added, "It's a horror comedy, where I play a ghost, so expect your funny bone to be tickled while you get spooked out. My look in the show will be very interesting and I am looking forward to shoot with this wonderful cast."

Tusshar Kapoor On His Digital Debut

Tusshar Kapoor who has established himself as one of the best actors in the comedy genre shared, "This is my digital debut and I am really excited to associate with Farhad Samji, who has been my director for the Golmaal series. My character is quite young and has lot of fun elements and will definitely resonate with the youth."

Tusshar Says…

"I am working with Balaji Telefilms and my sister, Ekta after five years and of course it's a wonderful feeling to work with them again. From the stellar cast to the director, everybody is known for their impeccable comic timings. This will be my second horror comedy after Golmaal and I am sure this will add another feather in everybody's cap."