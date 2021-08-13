Manoj Bajpayee Reveals The Family Man 2's Delay Had Nothing To Do With The Tandav Controversy

Manoj Bajpayee recently was seen in Dial 100 and The Family Man 2. The actor has received a lot of love for playing Shrikant Tiwari, in the Amazon original series. The Raj and DK directorial was set to release in April 2020 but saw a delay of two months after Amazon Prime Video faced backlash for shows like Tandav and Mirzapur.

Makers of Tandav and streaming platform was called out for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Multiple FIRs were filed also against the Saif Ali Khan series, soon after the makers and streaming service issued apologies.

However, it was a common belief that the release of other shows including The Family Man 2 were delayed due to the controversy to avoid any backlash. However, Bajpayee told Indian Express that "It is overstated." He revealed that The Family Man 2 team was very confident that after watching the show, the audience would not have any objections.

He said, "The Family Man season 2 was complete and was ready for release when the Tandav episode happened. Did you ever feel in The Family Man that it is censored? If at all we were worried, it was about the protest that was coming from a different part of the country. But we were very confident that once people saw the show, they would understand that it is about them."

"Raj and DK and the writers put all the sides of debates in the script for people to decide. That's a great way to put all the arguments in the script," he added.

Talking about OTT's fame, Bajpayee said the era of superstars may be over. Calling OTT a plain field, he said it is a far more democratic medium where talent is thriving. "The system that is based on Friday releases has lost out. You see their desperation and anxiety but they are also trying to tweak themselves to be a part of this new situation," the actor told the portal.

Bajpayee is yet to confirm if he will be returning as Shrikant Tiwari for season three of The Family Man. The actor has not announced other projects just yet.