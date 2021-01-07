Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Will Return With Season 2 On February 12, Makers Release New Teaser
The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani is all set to return for season 2 on February 12, 2021. The makers announced the release date on January 7, along with a new teaser for the show. Created by Raj and DK, the new season of Amazon Original series will mark the digital debut of gorgeous Samantha Akkineni.
The Amazon Prime Video's Instagram account made the announcement and shared the show's teaser as, "Srikant mission ke peeche aur villain Sri ke peeche, let the chase ? begin! #TheFamilyManOnPrime on 12th Feb (Srikant is following the clues to the villain, while the villain is ready to attack Srikant)."
Meanwhile, the teaser gives a glimpse of Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari, who can be seen working on a clue board to solve the case. The teaser reads, "This time no one is safe", and gives out a tense vibe, assuring fans that the makers have gone all out for season two. Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing Raji, season 2's lead antagonist.
The Family Man Season 2 Also Stars Samantha Akkineni
The official synopsis of the show reads, "The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy."
The Family Man Is Created By Raj & DK
Talking about season 2, Raj & DK said in a statement, "The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is - when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show, and fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man."
The Family Man Season 2 Will Release On February 12
The Family Man releasing on Amazon Prime Video also stars Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.
