Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Will Return With Season 2 On February 12, Makers Release New Teaser

The Family Man Season 2 Also Stars Samantha Akkineni

The official synopsis of the show reads, "The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy."

The Family Man Is Created By Raj & DK

Talking about season 2, Raj & DK said in a statement, "The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is - when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show, and fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man."

The Family Man Season 2 Will Release On February 12

The Family Man releasing on Amazon Prime Video also stars Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.