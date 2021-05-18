Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Starrer The Family Man 2's Trailer To Release Tomorrow

Amazon Prime Video with maverick and well-acclaimed creator duo, Raj & DK are back with exciting news on the trailer of the new season of the Amazon Original Series - The Family Man. The trailer for the new season is scheduled for launch tomorrow (May 19).

In the new season, the nation's most adorable Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis 'Raji' (essayed by Samantha Akkineni). Take a look at the tweet shared by Samantha on her social media handle.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: Here's The Proof That He Nails Characters With Grey Shades Like No One Else!

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee Says With Fourth National Award Win, 'My Journey As An Actor Has Come A Full Circle'

Synopsis: The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is a story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy.