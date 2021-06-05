Manoj Bajpayee Offers His Gratitude To Fans For The Positive Response To The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 has opened up to some positive responses from the masses. The audience has been hailing this second season to be as impeccable as the first one. Needless to say, one of the main highlights of the show was Manoj's performance as the protagonist Srikant Tiwari. The actor recently took to his social media handle to offer his gratitude to his fans for giving love to his show.

Talking about the same, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor shared some light-hearted scenes between his character and his co-star Sharib Hashmi's character JK from the series. He penned down a sweet note along with the same. The actor stated that he does not know how and what words he will use to describe how thankful he is to the Almighty and the audience for response to The Family Man 2. Take a look at the post.

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 co-star Sunny Hinduja who essayed the role of Milind on the show commented on the same stating, "Saaaar Dhasuest performance ever." Balika Vadhu actor Anup Soni was also poured in some love for Manoj under the post. He wrote, "Dear Manoj, it's fabulous...The screen sparkled every time you came on screen...Each one is so good but you are different."

On the other hand, South sensation Samantha Akkineni who essayed the role of Raji on the show has also been winning several laurels for her powerful performance and action sequences on the show also shared a long note narrating her experience while working on the show. She shared a delightful BTS picture of herself with the makers of The Family Man 2, Raj & DK. Take a look at her post.

Talking about her character on the post, Samantha wrote, "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed."