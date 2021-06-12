Manoj Bajpayee To Get Paid Rs 20-22 Crore For The Family Man Season 3?

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man has been praised for performances and storytelling since the release of season one in 2019. The makers have been hinting at a season 3 but are yet to confirm any details about the show. Manoj Bajpayee during an interaction revealed that it may take up to two years for the show to return.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that the actor is already in talks about the remuneration for season 3. Bollywood Hungama reported that the actor who is one of the finest stars of Bollywood has decided to raise his fees for his return in season 3. While he was offered somewhere around Rs 8-10 crore for the second season, the actor will now get paid double the amount.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "From what we've heard, for The Family Man Season 3, Manoj Bajpayee has asked Rs 2.25 to Rs 2.50 crore per episode. The actor feels that he deserves this much since it has become one of the most-watched shows of all time. Moreover, he's the lead actor and audiences have raved about his performance. Hence, he has made the demand for a pay hike. The discussions have been going on."

An industry insider revealed that season 3 many continue with a nine-episode per season pattern similar to the previous season. Talking about Manoj Bajpayee, the insider added, "He has asked for around Rs 20.25 crore or Rs 22.50 crore in totality. That's more than double of what he was paid for Season 2. This is a huge leap but also a well-deserved one. Manoj Bajpayee is right now the Aamir Khan of digital space. His presence has helped the show and so has his flawless performance. It's great if he receives this said figure. The web has indeed proved to be a boon for talented actors like him."

Notably, Manoj in the hit Amazon Original plays a secret agent, Srikant Tiwari. The Family Man Season 2 released on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.