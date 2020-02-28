March 2020: Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video From Charlie's Angels To Blow The Man Down

    For Quick Alerts
      A lot had arrived on Amazon Prime Videos in February 2020, including originals like Hunters and Theatrical releases like Academy Award-winning Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Rajinikanth's Darbar, and Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's recent release Good Newwz. March 2020 is all set to promise a similar ensemble.

      prime video march 2020

      Along with shows, big-budgeted Hollywood releases like Charlie's Angels reboot and Zombieland 2: Double Tap will also hit Prime Video. We will also get to see the highly anticipated film, Blow The Man Down. The Maine, USA based thriller has already received a lot of praise since early 2019 in film festivals and will hit the streaming platform on March 20, 2020.

      Another biggest draw for the streaming service is the Amazon Original docuseries, The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team. It will provide behind-the-scenes access to viewers and let them take a look inside Australia's cricket team, their highs and lows in the world of cricket as a champion.

      Some of the other major Indian and International releases on the platform are,

      Jessy and Nessy (Season 1 A) (Kids) - 13th March

      Blow The Man Down (Movie)- 20th March

      Making the Cut (Season 1) - 27th March

      Pushpavalli (Season 2) - 13th March

      Relatively Relatable - Stand Up special by Naveen Richard - 20th March

      Pet Sematary - 1st March

      Charlie's Angels (2019) - 8th March

      Zombieland 2: Double Tap - 15th March

      Black and Blue - 23rd March

      Seven shows will air their first season on the streaming service for the first time, which include, Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse, Beecham House, Black Monday, Making the Cut, Patrick Melrose, Ruthless, and ZeroZeroZero.

