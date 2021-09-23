Martina Hingis Shares Her Views On Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi's Partnership In ZEE5’s ‘Break Point

ZEE5 is all set to bring you a gripping story that put Indian tennis on the world map with the series, 'BREAK POINT'. Co-directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, Break Point is the untold 'Bromance to Breakup' story based on the iconic on-court partnership and off-court lives of living legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi which will premiere on India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5, on 1st October.

The 7-part series will not only construct the epic tennis matches featuring Lee-Hesh but also deconstruct their relationship, both on and off the court and their public split. Break Point also features other tennis legends like Martina Hingis, Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna among others who share their views on the magical Lee-Hesh relationship which made them win Grand Slams on the court even when they were on the verge of breaking up.

Among the list of celebrated guests from the sports field featured on the show, there's also Martina Hingis - who has played doubles with both, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Talking about the time Paes and Bhupathi decided to part ways, Martina Hingis says, "Either you can make it or you don't, but there is no time to hesitate and once you start doubting your partner, it's better to split up."

Break Point: Sania Mirza Shares Her Insights On Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi's Partnership

"What they whiffed through, what they shared... their stories and their success, that's something that lasts forever," Martina adds. Despite their public break-up, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi were the most feared doubles pair during the late 1990s. Break Point is a telling tale of their friendship, partnership, brotherhood, ambition and hard work.

Break Point: Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi Unveil First Look Of 7 Part Series

Break Point marks ZEE5's first partnership with filmmakers, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures. The seven-episode series will be exclusively available on ZEE5 on October 1st, 2021.