Marvel Unveils First Look Of Moon Knight & She-Hulk, Announce More Spin-Offs & New Seasons

Marvel Studios during Disney + Day has unveiled the first looks of its forthcoming shows and announced a few new titles as well. The list includes news like X-Men '97, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The makers not only share first look at the show's logos but also come leading stars of other titles.

According to reports, the makers are also working on original shorts about Guardians of the Galaxy's beloved character Baby Groot, titled I Am Groot. Meanwhile, season two of What If..? has also been green-lit along with a WandaVision spin-off show, based on Kathryn Hahn character, Agatha Harkness.

Although the studio's "Hawkeye" series hasn't debuted yet (the first two episodes will be released on November 24), Marvel already has plans for a spin-off centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character from the comics, who will be played by Alaqua Cox ("Hawkeye").

The makers shared a video compilation of the upcoming shows which features new footage from Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and Ironheart. Oscar Issac as Marc Spector aka Moon Knight was seen donning the titular vigilante's comic-book-accurate white superhero suit.

Meanwhile, footage of She-Hulk showed Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters juggling her life as a lawyer with her identity as She-Hulk alongside Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk. Reportedly, both Moon Knight and She-Hulk will premiere in 2022.

Meanwhile, live-action version of Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury along with Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke. The teaser also showed a clip of Ms Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani as the Pakistani-American teen named Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.