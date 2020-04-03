Marzi Full Web Series Available Online For Free Download In HD Print

Priti Sahu

"#Marzi will keep you hooked from the first scene till the last, it's a gripping thriller that boasts of an exciting script and bravura performance by you and #AahanaKumra Eye - Opening intelligent content. It's a thought provoking And definitely a must watch."

Sakshi & Futkoon

Sakshi Agarwal: U as Dr anurag saraswat 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻 🤩 totally loved the way u played this one @RK1610IsMe #marzi.

Futkoon: #Marzi is best web series❤️

Shweta

"Already watched... I must say you are amazing in such roles, And its difficult to see Handome you in negative light. Been a Mean character lately in all 3 Series. BUT as usual your craft is wonderful. Looking forward to next one 👍#Haqse #CLACM #marzi."

Nikunj Pranami

"Thank you @RK1610IsMe & @AahanaKumra for being so brave and playing Anurag Saraswat in #MarziOnVoot with so much ease and dignity! You walked the tight rope and emerged a winner all throughAnurag and Sameera thank everyone for all the❣we have received for #Marzi on #gameoflies."

Joyeeta Dutta

"Marzi is an awesome series!! Both of you are great actors and you guys deserve this appreciation. Loved every bit of it and hope to see you together soon!!♥."