Masaba Masaba: Neena Gupta Apologised To Masaba ‘For Stopping Her From Being An Actor'

Actor Neena Gupta recently worked with her daughter Masaba on her acting debut series, Masaba Masaba. Earlier, it was reported that designer Masaba had expressed her interest in acting but mother Neena Gupta discouraged her. Now, after the release of the Netflix show, Neena has said that she apologised to her daughter.

Neena told Mid Day, "I apologised to her for stopping her from being an actor." Revealing that she was sceptical about Masaba acting, the veteran actress added, "I was sceptical about how we would play ourselves on screen. Masaba had never acted before, so I wondered if she could pull it off. During script readings, Masaba would go too fast. I had to tell her to pause and understand every nuance. [But once the cameras rolled], I did not interfere in any scene."

Masaba Says She Wanted To Work In Show Business Since She Was 14 In an earlier interview, Masaba had talked about her interest in show business, she said, "I wanted to act since I was 14, but I was dissuaded by my mother for various reasons. She told me I would be stereotyped. Back then, I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity. I wanted to have people fussing over me in the make-up van." Masaba Masaba Is A Docufiction On Masaba Gupta's Life Experiences Netflix series Masaba Mabasa, is based on Masaba's life and features the mother-daughter duo playing a fictionalised version of themselves. It has already garnered a lot of praise for Masaba's acting. Fans and critics also enjoyed the mother-daughter's chemistry on-screen. While the show hints at a season two, it is unclear if Netflix has given a nod for the next season. Masaba Masaba Is Now Streaming On Netflix The 6-part series also stars Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, Suchitra Pillai and others. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's yet-to-be-titled film with Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

