Maska: Netflix Brings Back Summer Time Love With Manisha Koirala And Javed Jaffery

Manisha Koirala is returning to screen once again with Netflix YA film, titled Maska. The makers released the film's trailer and announced that it will start streaming online in the last week of March.

The film celebrates the Parsi Culture and follows a millennial confused about his future, career and family-owned cafe. Rumi sets out to fulfil the dream of becoming a movie star but the struggle helps him realise the difference between dreams and delusions. Written and directed by Neeraj Udhwani, Maska features Manisha Koirala and Javed Jaffery, as the proud parents while Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta, Shirley Setia are the millennials in the film.

The trailer shows, Javed Jaffery hoping that his son Rumi also grows up to become a maskawala and the cafe owner. However, the mother, Diana's (Manisha Koirala) dream shatters when Rumi announces he wants to become an actor. Rumi, born into the legacy of the oldest Irani Cafe in Mumbai has choices to make, he can either fulfil his dream of becoming an actor by selling the cafe or carry the lineage of the Rustom Cafe and give up on becoming an actor.

The film releases on Netflix on March 27, 2020.

