Maska Twitter Review: Netflix's Manisha Koirala Starrer Is A Feel Good Film

Manisha Koirala-starrer, Maska was dropped on Netflix yesterday, and fans have mixed feelings about it. While some neitizens were all praises for Shirley Setia's film debut, others were not impressed by the film.

The slice-of-life film, directed by Neeraj Udhwani, revolves around the story of a young Parsi man Rumi Irani (Prit Kamani), whose single mother Diana (Manisha Koirala) expects him to follow in his late father's footsteps and take over the family business in South Mumbai.

But Rumi has other plans for his life, he plans to make it big as an actor in Bollywood and chooses to sell his cafe. The film is supposed to be a fun watch in such trying times. Dwelling in comedy and drama, the film also stars, Nikita, Shirley Setia, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Boman Irani.

The film also marks, Manisha Koirala's digital debut, but fans were not impressed with the performances. While many Twitter users called the film a feel-good movie, another tweeted, "discovered even Manisha Koirala can be a terrible actor."

Take a look at the Twitter review of the Netflix film,

#maska #netflix.....good fun watch in these troubled times. Will bring a smile to your face — Varun Sinha (@varun84sinha) March 28, 2020

#Maska on @netflix is an unconventional story which touches the right cords in unexpected ways. Seeing @mkoirala back on screen is always a delight, @jaavedjaaferi shines in any role as always and we see a new rising star in @ShirleySetia. This one is definitely worth your time. — Bhushan Tripathi (@BhushanTripathi) March 28, 2020

Watched Maska on Netflix. Ekdum cheesy movie.#lockdown — Lady Acid (@desiinpardes) March 28, 2020

There’s a girl with a fringe who runs a blog and is writing a book on Irani cafes in the new Netflix film Maska. Things getting surreal. #kitnacopykiya #maska pic.twitter.com/MvkC5g4Me2 — simin patel (@siminpatel) March 28, 2020

Just watched #Maska on Netflix!



Such an adorable movie and definitely took me back to my old days of eating my favourite Bun Maska at Irani cafes.❤️@NetflixIndia — Sharmin Mistry (@sharminmistry) March 28, 2020

Watched #Maska on Netflix. Just the happy, wholesome story I needed right now. Lovely music, a sparkling fresh cast, beautiful visuals of food. @mkoirala and @jaavedjaaferi are absolutely delightful. Great job @Neeraj_Udhwani @mutant_India @ishita_moitra Now send me Bun Maska 😝 — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) March 28, 2020

I started watching #maska netflix & discovered even Manisha Koirala can be a terrible actor. Had to give up halfway. #movies https://t.co/YxF5gViDdN — Abhijit Bhaduri (@AbhijitBhaduri) March 28, 2020

Folks. Don't watch Maska on @netflix. You have been warned. BS maxxx — Abhinav KR (@abhinav_kr) March 28, 2020

Weekend Recommendation: Maska!



A Netflix original about a Parsi family running an Irani Cafe.



A wonderful trip down memory lane. Evokes the same warm buttery feeling of Chai-Bun Maska.



Must watch :) @NetflixIndia #Maska@ShirleySetia @jaavedjaaferi @pritkamani @mkoirala pic.twitter.com/GWCzmFE0Jg — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) March 28, 2020

The film starts with Javed Jaffrey's voice-over, who plays Rumi's dead father. Rumi's mother Diana hopes that their son also grows up to become a maskawala, but he announces that he wishes to become an actor. Born into the legacy of the oldest Irani Cafe in Mumbai, he has a difficult choice to make. He can either fulfil his dream of becoming an actor by selling the cafe or carry the lineage of the Rustom Cafe and give up on becoming an actor.

