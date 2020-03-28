    For Quick Alerts
      Maska Twitter Review: Netflix's Manisha Koirala Starrer Is A Feel Good Film

      Manisha Koirala-starrer, Maska was dropped on Netflix yesterday, and fans have mixed feelings about it. While some neitizens were all praises for Shirley Setia's film debut, others were not impressed by the film.

      The slice-of-life film, directed by Neeraj Udhwani, revolves around the story of a young Parsi man Rumi Irani (Prit Kamani), whose single mother Diana (Manisha Koirala) expects him to follow in his late father's footsteps and take over the family business in South Mumbai.

      But Rumi has other plans for his life, he plans to make it big as an actor in Bollywood and chooses to sell his cafe. The film is supposed to be a fun watch in such trying times. Dwelling in comedy and drama, the film also stars, Nikita, Shirley Setia, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Boman Irani.

      The film also marks, Manisha Koirala's digital debut, but fans were not impressed with the performances. While many Twitter users called the film a feel-good movie, another tweeted, "discovered even Manisha Koirala can be a terrible actor."

      Take a look at the Twitter review of the Netflix film,

      The film starts with Javed Jaffrey's voice-over, who plays Rumi's dead father. Rumi's mother Diana hopes that their son also grows up to become a maskawala, but he announces that he wishes to become an actor. Born into the legacy of the oldest Irani Cafe in Mumbai, he has a difficult choice to make. He can either fulfil his dream of becoming an actor by selling the cafe or carry the lineage of the Rustom Cafe and give up on becoming an actor.

