Meet The Middle-class Guy & World-class Spy, Manoj Bajpayee In 'The Family Man'!

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who entertained his fans with his versatile roles and impeccable acting skills, is all set to impress the viewers with his digital debut in Amazon Prime's The Family Man. The actor will be seen as Srikant Tiwari, who is a middle-class man and works for the anti-terrorist National Investigation Agency.

Recently, the makers of the web series released a promo, which seemed to be intriguing. In the 43-seconds teaser, Manoj is seen meditating, followed by scenes of him in a car driving across the barren Ladakh landscape, in a boat (with his colleagues) and deserted streets.

Manoj aka Srikant is introduced as a middle-class family man, who is also a world-class spy. The promo hints that Srikant is keeping his second life as a secret from his family. The video ends with him getting a message from his chief, which reads, "Red Alert. Report to Duty."

The wait is almost over. Trailer of our first series #TheFamilyMan coming out in two days. Here’s a teaser 😊https://t.co/L4f4rnzTzp — Krishna DK (@krishdk) September 3, 2019

Manoj shared the poster of the show and captioned, "Abhi toh bas ye raaz khula hai aur bahot kuch baaki hai! @SrikantTFM @PrimeVideoIN #TheFamilyMan." - (sic). The official trailer of the show will release on 5 September.

About the show, Manoj had earlier told IANS, "The Family Man tells an important story that pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung. And what can be better than making one's digital debut under the direction of talented Raj and DK whilst associating with a vast reaching digital platform."

The Family Man, which will stream on Amazon Prime this September, is created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (Raj and DK), who are known for their films like Shor in the City and Go Goa Gone. The show will also feature Gul Panag, Priyamani and others in lead roles.

