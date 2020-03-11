Mentalhood Full Web Series LEAKED Online For Free Download Just A Few Hours After Its Release

Mentalhood marks digital debut of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The web series also stars Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome in the lead roles. The show beautifully showcases the topsy-turvy ride of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. It's all about six 'Supermoms' who do their best to match the unrealistic expectations of parenthood with a smile on their faces. All the episodes of the show were released on OTT platforms today (March 11) and it's already leaked online for free download and that too in HD quality. This is not the first time popular web shows have leaked. Many web series like Class Of 2020, It Happened In Calcuatta and Asur had become victims of online piracy.

Meanwhile, Mentalhood received mixed responses from audiences. Here's what the viewers have to say about ALTBalaji's latest web series.

@N_selfbelief & Ridz @N_selfbelief: First 3 episodes of #Mentalhood r very good loving it ....its a fun ride Smiling face with open mouthGrinning face. Ridz: Super show... brilliant concept on Parenting. Priya & Mukta Priya: #Mentalhood Karishma's introduction 😜 Motherhoods is blessings. Mukta Pathak: #zee5 #Mentalhood -crispy,interesting. Rockstock "This web series is such a head ache to watch. Every dialogue has loud back ground music and sound effects, can't even hear half the dialogue. This one's banned in the house as it disturbs the peace @ZEE5Premium #mentalhood #zee5." Anisha Datta "Mentalhood is one of the best series I have ever seen... It has all the stages which can keep you glued to the reality and the series as well... #Mentalhood #zee5 #KarishmaKapoor."

(Images Source: Snapshots from YouTube video)

