Mentalhood: Karisma Kapoor Is Keen On Showing The Show To Her Kids; Find Out Why?

Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the digital space with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series, Mentalhood and the series has already caught much of the attention from all across with its rollercoaster storyline. Now, the lead actress is keen on showing the series to her kids and here is the reason!

Karisma Kapoor is keen on showing her kids her digital debut because it's something that she has definitely gone through, personally and how the series has its own state of happiness and emotional twists and turns attached. The series also evidently highlights what all goes behind in the growing up of kids and taking care of them. How every single day of the moms is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride!

The upcoming series, Mentalhood recently dropped its quirky character intros of all the moms, first one being Namrata Dalmia played by Shilpa Shukla who is the perfect boss lady and the perfect mom for her daughter, followed by Diksha played by Shruti Seth, next being Preiti by Tillotama Shome and the 'Odd Mom', Aakash by Dino Morea. A recent trailer launch event held which was a starry affair in the city, where it received all the love, from all across.

The trailer is making all the waves and the audiences love it. The excitement is at its peak amongst the audience to watch the entire series. The masses have loved how it's not an old school upbringing of the children only and how it's all related to the generation of today's mom who is nothing less than shero who works, takes care of the family and even the kids and aces it all at the end.

Mentalhood starring Karisma Kapoor in lead role and is going to be streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 on March 11, 2020.

