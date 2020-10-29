Mirzapur 2: Dhabba's Author Threatens Legal Action For Misrepresenting His Book As Erotica

Dhabba Is Written By Author Surendra Mohan Pathak

According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said that the voice-over in the episode is not the original text of his book. He said, "What is being read is sheer porno, the undersigned cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the viewers. But in the process, the whole sequence is shown as an excerpt from my novel ‘Dhabba', which amounts to mischievous misrepresentation."

"The sequence defames me as an author and puts me in bad light as a well-known mystery writer which I am since more than the last five decades," added Pathak.

Mirzapur Makers Have Also Been Called Out For Violence

Well, the show has faced more criticism as earlier, Raju Srivastava, well known comedian and chairman of the UP Film Vikas Parishad called out the web series makers. Srivastava said that the web series was filled with vulgarity and violence, and also urged the UP Chairman and concerned authorities to ensure that the content on the digital platform is screened by the Censor Board.

Mirzapur 2 Released On October 23

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the web series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur 2 released on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.