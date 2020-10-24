Mirzapur 2: MP Anupriya Patel Demands Action Against Makers For 'Maligning' UP District

After the release of Mirzapur 2, now Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel has expressed her dismay over the district being portrayed as a violent region. She also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called out the makers, demanding action against them.

Anupriya Patel also addressed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and wrote on Twitter, "Mirzapur is under the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath ji. It is the centre of harmony. Through websites called Mirzapur, it is being maligned as a violent region. Through this series, ethnic disharmony is also being spread. As an MP of Mirzapur district, my demand is that it should be investigated and action should be taken against it."

Anupriya Patel's Tweet The second season talks about bigger stakes and introduces the world of drugs, illegal gun trade, and other practices in the stride to gain power in politics and revenge. The show depicts Mirzapur as a nexus of bad politics where criminals prevail andstars its own set of violent and powerful families like the Tripathis who run various illegal businesses. Set In UP Show Follows A Story About Power, Politics And Revenge Earlier, Mirzapur 2 faced backlash with hashtags like #BoycottMirzapur as Ali Fazal's old tweets supporting the anti-CAA protests resurfaced online. Netizens also called out Mirzapur co-producer Farhan Akhtar for taking part in anti-CAA protests. However, since the release, the new season has gained a lot of praise for its storyline and performances. Mirzapur Season 2 Is Streaming On Amazon Prime Video Set in Uttar Pradesh, the web series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur premiered on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

