Mirzapur 2: Netizens Trend #BoycottMirzapur After Trailer Release

The trailer of Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's much-awaited web show Mirzapur 2 was released yesterday October 7. While many were excited to see their beloved characters once again on screen, some have decided to boycott the upcoming show.

After the trailer release, Ali Fazal's old tweets supporting the anti-CAA protests in December resurfaced on Twitter. The viral tweet read, "Protests: Shuru majboori mein kiye they, ab maza aa raha hai." However, it has been deleted from Ali Fazal's account and could not be verified. Soon after, netizens also called out Mirzapur co-producer Farhan Akhtar for taking part in anti-CAA protests.

Unhappy with Ali Fazal's support, some users have decided to boycott the actor's upcoming show. Explaining the trend one user wrote, "Boycott Mirzapur 2 because Ali Fazal support anti CAA Protests #BoycottMirzapur2" Another user wrote, "#BoycottMirzapur2 Guys!!! rise up once again, again we got opportunity to show the the power of Common Man to Bullywood so.. let raid Mirzapur 2 on imdb and rate it as lowest as possible. come on hurry up for ?￰ﾟﾑﾎ?￰ﾟﾑﾎ"

One tweet read,"No more movies or web series of people who are not loyal to their country #BoycottMirzapur2." Another user praised the show but said, he/she will not watch it and wrote, "#BoycottMirzapur2 One of the best web series. But desh se badhkar kuch nahi."

There is another group on the internet unphased by the hate and continues to support the show and its makers. Take a look at these tweets:

These tweets are actually making me more excited about Mirzapur 2. Maza aa raha hai. https://t.co/A9dKel1DAe — mubashshir (@existentializt) October 6, 2020

@alifazal9 ali fazal sir you are my favorite actor in mirzapur ❤️❤️

I m very excited .. mirzapur 2 https://t.co/XFoZ6sK2ex — Mohammad Hani (@activeindian22) October 6, 2020

#Mirzapur2 #Mirzapur



VERYYYY EXCITED

But tbh i forgot most of s1

Thats what happens when release s2 after 2 yrs🤦🏻‍♂️

Anyway gonna watch a recap vid on youtube and then watch s2🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/YyMl4rc5Le — Satyam 👑 (@hellasatyam) October 6, 2020

Mirzapur 2 is all set to release on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in primary roles. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the season two has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

