Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi On Mirzapur MP Demanding Action Against Makers

Pankaj Tripathi once again has shocked and surprised fans with his performance in Mirzapur 2. The actor has been heaping praises from fans and critics alike for his versatile roles, from fatherly figures to gangsters. The actor recently opened up about the show's success and criticism in an interview.

Last week, on October 24, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel had said that the web series Mirzapur is portraying Mirzapur as a violent city and is spreading ethnic disharmony. The MP also reached out to PM Narendra Modi and has demanded immediate action against the showrunners.

Reacting to Anupriya Patel's demand for action, Pankaj told DNA, "There is a disclaimer that comes before every episode which reads that Mirzapur is a fictional story and does not have any relation to an individual and/or place. I am an actor and I wouldn't have much to say on this beyond what I have stated."

"Having said that, I would like to add that in 'Mirzapur' series, if there are criminals, there's also a hero by the name Ramakanth Pandit (played by Rajesh Tailang), who wants to do good for the city," he added.

Pankaj Tripathi On Mirzapur's Success Pankaj Tripathi also reacted to the show being called as one of the biggest OTT releases. He said, "We always knew we were working on a good script with a great storyline but didn't know that Mirzapur will become so popular among the masses and will be liked by so many that it will become a 'cult'." Pankaj Tripathi On His Character Kaleen Bhaiya His character Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya has been deemed as one of the greatest villains of all time. He has also been compared to other iconic bad guys like Mogambo (Amrish Puri) and Shakaal (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) on social media. Talking about the same he added, "I feel humbled. It is an achievement for me that the audiences liked Kaleen Bhaiya and are comparing him to legendary, iconic characters. It's an honour and I will make an effort to do even better every time I come on-screen or play a character." Mirzapur 2 Released On October7 Mirzapur 2, which released on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, also stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in primary roles. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, season two has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

