Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Ali Fazal And Shweta Tripathi Are Ready To Take Revenge And Rule Mirzapur

Fans have been waiting eagerly for season two of the action thriller Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur. After several intriguing teasers, the makers have finally dropped the full-length trailer on October 6. Earlier the teasers gave a glimpse of Divyenndu Sharmaa's Munna and Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya while the trailer has now dropped more hints about the new King of Mirzapur.

Apart from Pankaj and Divyenndu, Mirzapur Season 2 also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. The Amazon Prime original set in Purvanchal, UP, revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars.

The trailer starts with Kaleen Bhaiya saying, "Whoever comes is bound to leave but only with my permission". The trailer brings back the action-packed feel of the season one but with bigger and better stakes.

While Divyenndu Sharmaa and Pankaj Tripathi's character are busy keeping their's command in the city intact, Ali Fazal as Gattu Pandit and Shweta Tripathi are gearing up to exact revenge and take charge of the entire city of Mirzapur. We also get a glimpse of Vijay Varma's new character as a politician who joins hands with Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. Mirzapur is a dream, and it shall come true."

Mirzapur 2 was supposed to release in April 2020 but was pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, now the show is finally releasing on October 23. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

