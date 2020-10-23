Mirzapur 2 Web Series Review: Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal's Rivalry Gets Deadlier

Munna Struggles To Take Over Mirzapur's Throne From His Father

Season 2 of Mirzapur starts strong with more characters that will make you root for them. Other than Guddu, Golu, Shabana, Lala, Sharad many characters have experienced loss in season one which also brings them together. Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi are sure to make you shed a few tears, their performance will also make you forget that they are bad guys who are dealing in drugs and guns essentially for nothing.

Ali Fazal As Guddu Pandit Is Ruthless In Season 2

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya is just as ruthless as he seems to be calm in the trailer, which makes him a more terrifying villain. At the same time, Guddu is ready to stoop to any level to take his revenge, he will also make you check for your sanity once in a while. For most of the season Guddu is injured and we see him struggling to walk but that does not stop him from doing anything, instead, he becomes more brutal and is also referred to as an injured lion by another character.

Hoped To See More Screen Time For Golu

I had more expectations for Shweta Tripathi's Golu, she has been introduced Guddu's sidekick in the trailer, which she is, but silently. Golu does get several violent scenes but she mainly functions as the brain in the duo and still, her presence seemed overpowered by the male characters around her.

Mirzapur 2 with a few gut-wrenching scenes has much needed comic relief thanks to Vijay Varma and surprisingly Rasika Dugal who plays Beena. Meanwhile, Divyendu Sharmaa as Mumma will manage to surprise you with his twisted performance, one minute you might hate him but the other minute you will sympathise with him.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur 2 follows the same idea as season one, but we get to see different shades of every character. With so much going on in the show, you are bound to get attached to one or two characters. The crime thriller that gave the genre and OTT shows a serious push, is definitely worth a watch.