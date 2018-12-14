 »   »   »  Mirzapur’s Cast & Crew Attend The Success Bash Hosted By Ritesh Sidhwani

In Pic: Ritesh Sidhwani With Wife Dolly

Interestingly, the cast of web series which is based on the illegal drug business in Mirzapur and revolves around the cartels in power hosted their success party at club ‘Escobar' a popular suburban party hub having gotten its name from the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The crime drama that received immense appreciation from all quarters stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humour, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh.