 »   »   »  Mirzapur’s Cast & Crew Attend The Success Bash Hosted By Ritesh Sidhwani

As Excel Media and Entertainment's second OTT venture Mirzapur emerges as the most successful Indian digital series, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a grand party to celebrate the success of the series. Mirzapur marked Excel Media and Entertainment's second collaboration with Amazon Prime Video Original after the much-acclaimed Inside Edge. Released earlier in November, Mirzapur has emerged to be one of the highest streamed Indian original web series across the globe.
Celebrating the humongous response, Ritesh Sidhwani along with wife Dolly hosted the grand party which was attended by co-producer Farhan Akhtar and the power-packed star cast including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Abhishek Banerjee. Industry friends like Angad Bedi, Vidya Malvade, also attended the party.
In Pic: Ritesh Sidhwani With Wife Dolly
Interestingly, the cast of web series which is based on the illegal drug business in Mirzapur and revolves around the cartels in power hosted their success party at club ‘Escobar' a popular suburban party hub having gotten its name from the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.
In Pic: Farhan Akhtar & Angad Bedi
The crime drama that received immense appreciation from all quarters stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
In Pic: Harshita Gaur & Vidya Malvade
With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humour, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets.
In Pic: Shweta Tripathi & Ali Fazal
Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh.
