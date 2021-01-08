Mirzapur: Director Mihir Desai Reveals His Favourite Fan Theory For Season 3

Mirzapur has been one of the most beloved OTT releases on Amazon Prime Video. The Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer crime thriller returned for a season 2 in October 2020, and memes from the show are still circulating online. Director Mihir Desai recently opened up about the show's fan following, and shared his favourite fan theory.

Talking about the fan following Mihir said that OTT platforms have the most engagement with fans and it constantly evolves as new audiences watch the show over the years. He revealed that some fan theories have also shocked him.

Sharing his favourite fan theory he said, "These fan theories are so creative, they blow my mind! Sometimes I feel the fans should be a part of the writer's room, since there are surprises everywhere. My favourite one is that Munna (Divyenndu's character) is alive because his heart is on the right hand side! It just goes to show that the show has become an extension of the audiences' lives."

"That's all we ever want as filmmakers - that our work reaches maximum people and they make it their own. Even the Robin (played by Priyanshu Painyuli) and Kaleen (Pankaj Tripathi's character) connection (Robin might be Kaleen bhaiya's son from the previous wife) was extremely creative. I say keep the theories and feedback coming, we love reading them!" the director added.

OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon will also see censorship under government regulations, however, Mihir assured fans that it won't affect Mirzapur's authenticity as of now. Mihir said, "Restrictions will only push creators to get more creative. As for OTT coming under the I&B, we have to wait and see what rules and regulations are announced and what kind of censorship will be implemented. As of now we should continue to tell stories for OTT in its most authentic form."

He added that the biggest blow would be curbing freedom of expression. "Certain themes in movies and shows which add layers and depth are only because each filmmaker has a voice and is trying to say something through his/her work. Nudity, profanity can be dealt with by filming them in a certain way or not including in scripts. But deeper themes, messages, statements, should be allowed."

Mirzapur 3 is reportedly in making, but the makers are yet to share any details about the story or the characters. The finale of Mirzapur 2 shocked fans but it didn't disappoint with its storytelling and performances.

ALSO READ: Scam 1992, Panchayat, Paatal Lok; IMDb Reveals Top 10 Indian Web Series Of 2020

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi On Mirzapur MP Demanding Action Against Makers