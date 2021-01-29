Mirzapur Row: Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest Of Makers Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani

On Friday (January 29) Allahabad High Court ordered a stay on the arrest of makers of the Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur, both producer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The court issued a notice, seeking a reply from the state government and complainant who filed an FIR against the makers of Mirzapur.

The makers had filed a petition was in the court seeking cancellation of the FIR. The Division Bench of Justice MK Gupta and Justice Virendra Kumar, after hearing the plea passed the order to stay the arrests.

Earlier this month, an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against the makers of Mirzapur in Kotwali Dehat police station by Arvind Chaturvedi. Reportedly Arvind is a local journalist who has also written a book on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chaturvedi in his complaint said that the plot and dialogues of the web series, Mirzapur have hurt his "religious, social and regional sentiments" and also claimed that the show has provided a wrong portrayal of Mirzapur city.

Apart from executive producers of the series Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, the FIR also named Bhaumik Gondaliya and the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The FIR was registered under section 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), IPC 505 (intent to incite), and 67 (A) IT Act.

One week ago, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court by a Mirzapur resident, Sujeet Kumar Singh through advocate Binay Kumar Das. The petitioner claimed that the show had tarnished the district's name. It read, "Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses."

Back in October 2020, after the release of Mirzapur's season two, Member of Parliament from Mirzapur constituency Anupriya Patel had also demanded action against the web series. She stated similar allegations against the show, claiming that is maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh city by portraying it as a 'violent' region.

For the unversed, Mirzapur follows the story of a don Akhandanand Tripathi, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who runs a carpet business as a facade and basically owns the city. The show also stars Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, who blinded by vengeance attempts to take over the throne of Mirzapur from the Tripathi's in the second season.

