    Mirzapur Season 2 Confirmed! The Makers Release Announcement Promo

    Amazon Prime TV series Mirzapur that starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and others in the lead roles, was a success. The web series, which was directed by Karan Anshuman and produced by Farhan Akhtar, revolved around criminal activities in the small town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Although the viewers were disappointed with the violence and abusive language, they loved Pankaj Tripathi's performance. The actor played the role of ruthless and corrupt Kaleen Bhaiya on the show.

    A couple of months ago, Farhan Akhtar confirmed that there will be a second season of Mirzapur and added that he's really happy with the success of the series. Now, the makers have released a new musical promo promising more drama and action. The new promo gives an insight into the first season.

    Mirzapur Season 2 Confirmed! The Makers Release Announcement Promo

    Confirming the second season, Farhan Akhtar said in a statement, "It is exciting to see that global audiences are responding well to the kind of content we are creating. It started with Inside Edge being nominated for an International Emmy and now Mirzapur being watched and loved across India and globally; we are glad that both shows have been renewed for the next season giving us another chance to showcase Indian stories on a global stage."

    Apparently, the web series will go on floors this year (2019). It will be released online in about 200 countries.

    आधिकारिक सूचना: #MirzapurSeason2 coming soon...Bajega Pura Band! @excelmovies @yehhaimirzapur

