Mirzapur Season 2: Pankaj Tripathi And Divyendu Sharma's Thriller Series To Release In September

The makers of Mirzapur have finally revealed that September has been blocked for the show's season two premiere. A report in peepingmoon.com revealed that the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will announce the official date of the premiere next week. The crime-based thriller, Mirzapur's season two has been one of the most-awaited shows of the year on the platform.

After the first season debuted in 2018, fans were eager for the show's return. According to reports, season two was supposed to release in April 2020 but was pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. The makers reportedly have completed the post-production work and have submitted the final copy to the streaming service.

Mirzapur Debuted In 2018 Mirzapur is an Indian web series that deals with drugs, murders and mafia wars. The show set in Purvanchal, UP, revolved around a wedding massacre, which leads to the ultimate mafia war. Extremely intriguing and engaging, the actors have nailed the characters with ease and comfort. The show was praised by critics and fans alike for its plotline and engaging performances. Show Also Stars Vikrant Messey And Ali Fazal The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi and Harshita Gaur. The makers are yet to reveal if there are any changes or addition to the cast. However, according to the studio, season two will be equally gripping, full of violence and thrill as the plot continues after Vikrant Massey's death and the gang member exact revenge. Mirzapur Season 2 To Release In September Some other shows expected to release on Amazon Prime Video in the coming months are Family Man season 2 and Inside Edge season 3.

COVID-19 Lockdown: Amazon Prime Video's Breathe 2, Dilli, Mirzapur 2 And Other Shows Get Delayed

The Gone Game Web Series Review: This COVID-19 Thriller Should Be On Your Weekend Watch List