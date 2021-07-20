Mirzapur Season 3: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Assures The Show Is Returning, Adds ‘It'll Be Happening Next Year'

Mirzapur has been one of the most talked-about OTT releases in India. After the success of the first two seasons starring Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi, fans are waiting for the makers to make an official announcement of season 3. However, after several lockdowns, the makers are yet to begin the production of the show.

Now, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer of Mirzapur has revealed that the makers are still working on the script. A DNA report quoted him as saying, "We were actually supposed to start shooting this year, but now because of the lockdown and rains (the monsoons, following the lockdown, has apparently made it difficult for the third season to take off, despite the government somewhat relaxing shooting restrictions for the industry), it is happening definitely, but it'll be happening next year."

The show follows the story of iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi, a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. While the first season focused on Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal's rise to power, the season brought back Guddu Pandit's rivalry with Tripathi and his power-hungry son Munna.

With Munna's possible death at the end of season two, fans are unsure where the story will lead Akhandanand Tripathi's character, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Earlier this year, director Mihir Desai had said that he keep track of fans' theories and loves to read them. Talking about his favourite fan theory for season 3 he said, "My favourite one is that Munna (Divyenndu's character) is alive because his heart is on the right hand side! It just goes to show that the show has become an extension of the audiences' lives."

"I say keep the theories and feedback coming, we love reading them!" the director added.

Mirzapur also stars Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Isha Talwar in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.