Mismatched Web Series Review: Rohit Saraf & Prajakta Koli Will Win Your Hearts With This Rom-Com

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade Director: Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 6 Episode/ 40 minutes

Language: Hindi

Story: Mismatched is an Indian romantic comedy-drama series created by Akarsh Khurana, based on Sandhya Menon's bestseller When Dimple Met Rishi. The series follows two people who do not seem right for each other.

Review: Mismatched is the book adaptation fans have been waiting for. Based on Sandhya Menon's bestseller, When Dimple Met Rishi, the Netflix original will keep engaged till the last moment with drama, comedy and interesting side characters. The show follows Dimple a gamer and a coder and Rishi who is looking forward to meeting his prospective wife. The two do not seem like the perfect match for each other but end up working together to develop an app which could get Dimple an amazing internship opportunity.

Mismatched has a ton of narration to add in the missed information from the book,but the story still manages to keep the audience hooked with its crisp screenplay and the chemistry between Prajakta Koli (Dimple), Rohit Saraf (Rishi) and Vihaan Samat (Harsh). The makers have spent some time on the side characters and developed their stories as well, but it also puts the main characters on a back burner. The six-part episode could have been extended to an eight-part to add much needed screen time for the main characters.

Mismatched Is Based On A Book Titled When Dimple Met Rishi Prajakta Koli as Dimple seems like an odd choice at first and her dark make-up is uncomfortable in the first few episodes, but she follows through. Koli turns out to the simple, sweet and crazy amazing gamer that we were promised. Rohit Saraf has impressed many with his performance in Priyanka Chopra starrer, The Sky is Pink, his cute-shy persona continues on in Mismatched and it fits well with Rishi as well. The screenplay does feel a little rushed but the dialogues and some cute moments between the characters make up for it. The Chemistry Between The Leads Keeps You Engaged We also get to see other talented actors like Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra, Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim, Kritika Bharadwaj as Simran, Rannvijay Singh as Siddharth Sinha, Muskkaan Jaferi as Celina Matthews, and Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria. Their portrayal of these characters definitely leaves the audience wanting more. Mismatched Is Currently Streaming On Netflix Co-directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadikari Mismatched does leave space for more expectation, especially for the author and original book fans but it will also bring new fans to the book written by Sandhya Menon. Mismatched is a fun and quick watch which can be added to Netflix's best rom-com and the streaming platform's best book adaptations.

