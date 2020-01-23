    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Miss Americana: Taylor Swift Is Ready To Be Herself In Netflix Documentary

      By
      |

      Miss Americana tells the tale of Taylor Swift's life behind the scenes. Back in 2017, she went in hiding and emerged as a new person, the singer and songwriter finally shared the first look with her fans yesterday, of the most anticipated project.

      taylor swift

      Taylor Swift while sharing the trailer on social media wrote, "It's been a long time coming ✨" It starts with Swift talking about her personality as the 'Sweet Next Door Girl', and how executives expected to her behave the same. She then says, she followed them in early days of her career but recalls the realising, "I became the person everyone wanted me to be,"

      The documentary will showcase more about the new image the actress created after taking control of her life. She said, "I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it."

      Swifties are eager to learn more about the Grammy Winner since she is known to keep things private. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Swift hugging beau Joe Alwyn and can also be seen kissing a hand in the car. Take a look at the trailer.

      The documentary directed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson is expected to screen at Sundance this week. And will start streaming at the end of January 2020.

      Grammy Awards 2020: Everything You Need To Know, Performers, Presenters And How To Watch

      ALSO READ: Kristen Bell Champions Women Empowerment After Winning #SeeHer At Critics Choice Awards 2020

      Read more about: taylor swift netflix
      Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue