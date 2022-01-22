Mission Frontline Review: Farhan Akhtar & Rohit Shetty Experience The Valour And Hardships Of Armed Forces

Rating: 3.5 /5

Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Shetty

Director: Kunal Kochhar

Mission Frontline with Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Shetty presented by discovery+ showcases the actor-director and the action filmmaker step into the shoes of India's determined, brave and steadfast armed forces. While Farhan trained with three Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, Rohit underwent training with the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir. The 40-minute long episode shows these two Bollywood royalties experience the courage, discipline and hardships of the Indian armed forces.

Farhan Akhtar begins his journey to train with the Rashtriya Rifles by narrating Firdaus' poem 'Hamin Asto.' The actor states how Kashmir despite being the paradise on Earth has witnessed some horrifying terror attacks. The Dil Chahta Hai director soon reaches the Rashtriya Rifle army camp and meets with Commanding Officer, Colonel Bheemaiah PS from whom he learns about the history of the battalion whose tagline is 'Dhridta Aur Veerta'.

Soon Farhan's mission to train with the Rashtriya Rifles begin wherein Lt Col Sahil Sharma teaches the director the dynamics of all the weaponry. Farhan learns the shooting techniques from the officer with full attention. A standout statement from Sharma is when he says 'Indian Army Kabhi Ghutne Nahi Thekti' (Indian army never bows). The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor processes the rigorous training of the soldiers as he finds himself exhausted but charged up at the same time with their routine. Farhan further reveals how he last visited the Indian Military camp during the shooting of his movie Lakshya.

Amidst this, Farhan Akhtar time and again acknowledges the struggles and the undying hard work of the Indian Army. The highlight of his episode was him performing a demo mission of capturing two militants and him experiencing the discipline and ferocity of an Army dog. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor gives his well-wishes to the students of an Army School in Pahalgam. Juhi Golkani's writing brings out the honesty and excitement of Akhtar's entire experience with the Rashtriya Rifles.

The other episode had Bollywood cop universe director Rohit Shetty train with the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir. After learning about the history of the SOG from SP Operations Srinagar, Iftkar Talib, Shetty is handed over to Superintendent Of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Tanveer Jilani to undergo rigorous training. Right from the challenging physical training to the weaponry learnings, Shetty performed it all diligently.

The director marvelled at the presence of some top-notch and high-tech weaponry with the police authorities. Rohit Shetty time and again mentioned that despite showcasing a larger than life police force in his movies, the SOG forces are the 'real superheroes' in the true sense. The Singham franchise director then performs his first demo mission with the SOG commandoes to capture militants from a house. The director learns why the commandoes cover their faces and how courageous is their willpower, knowing that they may be inches away from death during each of their mission.

The highlight of the episode was to learn the heartbreaking story of Superintendent Of Police, Tanveer Jilani who had decided to dedicate his life to the armed forces after his father who was in the police was martyred by terrorists. Jilani was just 22 years of age at the time. One cannot help but feel a sense of pride for him and all the other members of the Indian armed forces for their unwavering mental and physical strength in the face of several adversities. The episode has been written in a nuanced manner by Bhavesh Mehta. Both the episodes have been captured masterfully by Akshay Rajput. You only wish that there were more anecdotes from the life and experiences of the frontline soldiers. Apart from that, to sum Mission Frontline up, the show is a befitting tribute to the bravery and valour of the Indian armed forces. We give the show 3.5 out of 5 stars.