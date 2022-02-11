Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Get Candid With Danish Sait Ahead Of Clash With NZ

Three superstars from the Indian women's cricket team, captain Mithali Raj, veteran batsman Smriti Mandhana, and 17-year-old-phenomenon Shafali Verma, who are currently playing against New Zealand's WHITE FERNS, had a fun chat with the renowned comedian, Danish Sait. Together, they spoke about their cricketing journey, the rising popularity of women's cricket, and also shared some interesting anecdotes from their career.

The conversation began with Danish laying out the stellar achievements of the three women. Soon after, captain Mithali spoke about how she has seen women's cricket grow from the "obscurity of the 90s" to the cricketers' position now as role models for young girls and boys across India. Smriti discussed the love she and the team have been receiving because of the popularity of women's cricket. Shafali opened up on her relationship with a fellow team member, Smriti, and spoke about how she helps Shafali keep a cool head while batting on the pitch.

Through the interaction, Danish got the players to open up about their best career moments. Smriti mentioned debuting on the pitch in the Indian jersey as her most memorable moment while Shafali called receiving her debut cap a dream come true, to which Danish humorously retorted, "But you're so young, you dreamt about it in the morning and joined the Indian team immediately after", causing the players to burst out laughing.

The Indian Women's Tour of New Zealand will be streamed live and exclusive on Amazon Prime Video. Besides the sole T20I that was played today, the series consists of 5 ODIs that will be played on 9th, 12th, 15th, 18th, 22nd and 24th February respectively. All matches will be streamed live at 3.30 a.m. IST, exclusively on Prime Video. Cricket lovers can also access a host of cricket programming and highlights, and watch clips of key moments from the matches on the service shortly after each match ends.