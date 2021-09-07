Mohit Raina Shares His Takeaway From Amazon's Mumbai Diaries 26/11: The Intent Of This Story Was Very Pure

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is the much-awaited series for audiences owing to its stellar cast, a different side of the 26/11 terror attacks. The recently launched trailer has had the audiences amp up their excitement for this fictional, medical drama series.

Mohit Raina, playing a lead role in the series has an interesting takeaway from the series. He shares, “Kahaaniyaan aati rehti hai aur kahaaniyaan bante rehti hai. The intent of telling a story is very important and this story has been told in a very different way. The intent of this story was very pure and everybody contributed to it so well which is very much visible in the trailer. That was my takeaway from the series.”

The impressive trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s highly-anticipated original Mumbai Diaries 26/11 launched recently at Mumbai’s iconic monument The Gateway of India has been receiving encouraging responses from the viewers who couldn’t stop raving about the fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, and jointly directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city on November 26, 2008. The series features an array of talented artists, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 premieres exclusively and globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 9, 2021.