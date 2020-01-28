Monalisa & Paritosh Tripathi To Judge The Ultimate Comedy Face Off – Vigo Comedy Mahasabha

When two popular performers get together on single platform, you can definitely expect a lot of fireworks. Actor-Comedian Paritosh Tripathi and the gorgeous actress, Monalisa have turned judges of the Vigo Comedy Mahasabha, a VOOT studio creation. The show is a complete laugh-a-thon wherein a promising line-up of 12 Vigo creators battling it out for the ultimate hunt to crown 'Comedy Capital of India' in a four-episode series streaming every Wednesday and finale on February 4, 2020.

The Mahasabha of Comedy is a hilarious face-off between four state teams ready to take on each other with their wit and humour. A first of its kind format, the show introduces a new set of stand-up comedy acts by some of the most talented Vigo creators from Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, which is sure to send them on a laughing spree. Adding a classic touch of 'Desi Comedy', the creators also get a chance to engage with the audience during their performances. The shortlisted Vigo Creators have been divided into four teams UP ke Ustaad, Delhi ke Dhurandar, Bihar ke Lal and Bengal ke Babu.

Paritosh Tripathi said "Comedy is like a stress buster for me. It has always been an important part of my life and it has shaped my career as well. Comedy Mahasabha is very close to my heart and I am glad that I am getting a chance to witness some exceptional talent from all over the country. Kudos to Vigo and Voot Studio for creating this platform for budding talent and I am having a great time. Comedy is compulsory for our society, stress level is too high for a life of a common man that they do need comedy at some point of time."

Monalisa said, "As a performer, it is not easy to ace the art and win hearts and it is very important to connect with the audience. Comedy Mahasabha is a great platform that gives a chance to the unseen talent in India to showcase their comic excellence. This is the first time that I am judging a comedy show and I am extremely excited to the laughter fest."

With more than 20 million monthly active users, Vigo Video empowers the next generation of storytellers to share daily lives experiences as well as connect with a like-minded community of similar people. It is an engaging platform for the next generation of storytellers and connects with like-minded users sharing similar interests. Within a short span of time, the brand has transformed into a community building and relationship moulding platform and created a strong and unique identity amongst users.

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Drops To Second Place; Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses Major Jump