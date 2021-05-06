Money Heist 5: Alvaro Morte, Miguel Herrán And Others Bid Farewell To Their Characters From The Netlfix Show

The makers of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), Javier Gómez Santander and Álex Pina recently confirmed that they will not be returning for a season 6. While fans have been waiting for the final season for over a year, the filming just wrapped up in April 2021 and the show is in the post-production process now.

As much as the fans are emotional about the show's final season, the cast also bid farewell to their on-screen characters in heart-warming posts on social media. Alvaro Morte who plays the iconic and mastermind Professor, took to his Instagram account and shared the video of his last walk out of the show's set.

In the clip, Alvaro can be seen seated in a car. He looks back at the building before turning to the camera and smiling. In the caption, he wrote, "Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU."

His co-star Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin on the show, also left a comment on the post in Spanish. It said, "What a trip. What an amazing trip, Alvaro. May your heart light up what is coming." Meanwhile, Itziar Ituño, Esther Acebo and Najwa Nimri left heart emojis.

Itziar who plays Lisbon also wrote a special post for her character. Itziar's character has had a rollercoaster arc in the show. She played Inspector Raquel in the first two seasons and then joined the gang for the second heist by taking the name of Lisbon.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Creator Reveals There Are No Plans For Season 6 Or Spin-Offs, Says 'I'm Tired'

Sharing a picture from the sets with a basket of roses in her hand, she wrote in Spanish, "Now yes! GOODBYE, Inspector Raquel Murillo, Lisbon thief !! This is this trip !! Now yes! GOODBYE, HELLO, GOODBYE, GOODBYE, BYE, GOODBYE Raquel Murillo, Aio Lisboa !! Go on a trip !! What a trip!"

Take a look at the posts by Miguel Herrán who played Rio and Jaime Lorente aka Denver.

ALSO READ: Money Heist 5, You 3, The Witcher 2 & More To Release In Second Half Of 2021

According to Netflix, the final season of La Casa de Papel will release in the second half of 2021. Money Heist has been one of the most-watched and talked about non-English shows on Netflix.