Money Heist 5 Anthem: Desi Version Of Bella Ciao Recreates Show's Iconic Scene With Anil Kapoor, Hardik Pandya

Netflix India on Monday (August 23) released the music video of the song "Jaldi Aao" which is composed by Nucleya. The song is a desi recreation of the iconic song Bella Ciao featuring Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and Hardik Pandya.

Jaldi Aao's composer Nucleya opened up about the song in a statement and said that he is a huge fan of the show. "As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - Money Heist - Jaldi Aao!," he added.

The song shared by Netflix India is a celebration of Money Heist, in anticipation of season five. The video shows Anil Kapoor playing Denver in Hindi. He can be seen dancing on the bed of currency, taking mug shots with a bloody lip. Meanwhile, Shruti Hassan embodied Nairobi's vibe as she sang a verse in Tamil laying on a stretcher bed with a flower on her lips. Cricketer can be seen packing the trademark red jumpsuits while singing that he missed the show. On the other hand, Rana was shown lip-syncing the song in Telugu as he is targeted with red lasers like snipper shots show in Berlin.

The actors also fans also recalled dead characters and paid tributes, Radhika Apte also raises her glass "for Arturo," but Vikrant Massey reminded her "He's alive though." To which Radhika adds, "I know. I just really want him dead."

Take a look at the video:

Jaldi Aao is reportedly set to capture the hype ahead of the release of new episodes of the Spanish show. Season five will come in two instalments, with volume one released on September 3, 2021, and volume two on December 3, 2021.

The show's official synopsis for the new season read, "The war begins and we see how The Gang must bring out its toughest side to survive, fuelled by anguish, more weapons and the desperation of not having a plan."