Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso & Alvaro Morte Reveal The Most 'Disgusting' Character Of The Series

Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte, best known for playing The Professor recently sat for a candid chat with co-star Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin on the show. The two in the promotional video show the show opened up not only about what they will miss but also revealed which character they hate the most.

Money Heist 5 Anthem: Desi Version Of Bella Ciao Recreates Show's Iconic Scene With Anil Kapoor, Hardik Pandya

In a video shared on the Money Heist's YouTube channel, the two actors took a seat on a couch to read some fan tweets. Of the many tweets, one tweet read: "And to think that someone is starting to watch Money Heist without knowing the troubles that Alvaro is going to put them through Arturo."

Money Heist fandom has been dissing at Arturo for most of the show since its first season, however, after Nairobi's death in season 4, many have also turned towards heading Gandia for killing the beloved character. Now Alvaro Morte has revealed that the character he hates the most is Arturo.

Alvaro says he thinks Arturo is 'absolutely undesirable' and the things the character has done are 'so horrible, so disgusting.' He added that it is difficult to pull off such a role. Talking about the character, Pedro added that as per studies character like Arturito is able to project one's lowest instinct.

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer: Professor Is Captured By Sierra, Lisbon Heads The Squad

For the unversed, Arturo is played by Enrique Arce and was seen as one of the managers at the Royal Mint of Spain and was having an affair with his secretary, who eventually joins the team as Stockholm. In the following season, he was seen playing a hostage who emotionally manipulates Stockholm.