Money Heist 5 Teaser: The Final Season Set To Release In Two Volumes

The makers of Money Heist have finally unveiled the teaser for the final season and have also revealed the release date. Much to fans' surprise, it was revealed that the fifth and final season of the thriller drama series will release in two volumes.

Netflix shared the official teaser of the much-anticipated season on Twitter and wrote, "The final part of Money Heist arrives this year! Volume 1: September 3 | Volume 2: December 3. You can bank on it to be explosive."

The chilling teaser also gave a glimpse of the action-packed final season. The minute-long clip shows the gang fighting off the cops in the middle of an all-out gunfight. The teaser captured in slow motion shows the gang members surrounded by cops and they try to survive the final fight. The video also features the mastermind The Professor who is holding the fort from outside as the gang makes their way through the Bank of Spain.

Notably, Money Heist has been Netflix's most successful Spanish series to date. The show follows a group of con artists and robbers who were brought together by The Professor to rob major banks in Spain. While fans want more seasons and spin-offs of the show, the makers had revealed that they have no plans to continue the story as of now.

The show will bring back Úrsula Corberó as Tokio and Álvaro Morte as El Profesor. It also stars Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, and Enrique Arce in pivotal roles. According to reports, fans can also expect to see some new faces. The first volume of the series will premiere on September 3 and the second volume on December 3, 2021.