Money Heist 5, You 3, The Witcher 2 & More To Release In Second Half Of 2021

Netflix has reportedly confirmed the return of hit shows like Money Heist, The Witcher, You and more in the second half of 2021. As production has been delayed several times in the past years, fans have been eager to find out the release dates of their favourite shows.

Netflix recently opened up about its Q1 earnings in a report to shareholders and also revealed some releases for the rest of the year. Apart from Money Heist's fifth and final season, films like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead will also release in the second half of 2021.

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist, which was renewed by Netflix for its fifth season in July last year, went on floors in August 2020 amid the pandemic. The makers recently hinted that the production has been wrapped up for the final release. Earlier this year, Netflix also shared a wrap-up video of Henry Cavill's The Witcher season 2, which has now gone under post-production.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer listed more releases for the fourth quarter of 2021 (October-December), including, The Witcher Season 2, You Season 3, Sex Education Season 3, Lost in Space Season 3, Cobra Kai Season 4 and more.

A Deadline report revealed that Netflix is expecting a steadier release slate in the second half of the year. Ted Sarandos was quoted as saying, "What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we'd hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays."

He added, "Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we'd hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead."

The streaming platform is yet to confirm the release date of the awaited fourth season of Stranger Things. The last teaser came out in February 2020, however, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed on Instagram that they are still filming for season 4.