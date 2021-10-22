Money Heist, GOT, Schitt's Creek Are On BBC's 100 Greatest TV Series Of 21st Century

BBC recently revealed the results of their culture poll with the top 100 TV shows of the 21st century. Reportedly the annual poll is conducted by 206 critics from 43 countries across the globe. The industry experts voted for over 460 series top 100 were chosen.

Some of the well-known shows on the list include HBO's Game of Thrones, Money Heist, Fleabag, The Crown, Stranger Things, Narcos, Chernobyl, Schitt's Creek and more. The top spot was bagged by another HBO hit titled The Wire starring the late Michael K Williams, Dominic West, John Doman, Idris Elba, Frankie Faison and others.

The second spot went to John Hamm's period drama, Mad Men. The third spot belonged to the crime series Breaking Bad led by Bryan Cranston. Academy award-winning show Fleabag is on the fourth spot followed by GOT in the fifth position.

Animated shows on the list include Bojack Horsemen, which ended in 2020 along with Ricky and Morty. While the list did not include any Hindi or regional Indian show, the french comedy series Call My Agent bagged a spot as well as the Spanish series Money Heist.

Here is the complete list of 100 shows on the BBC's list,

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Mad Men (2007-2015)

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4. Fleabag (2016-2019)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8. The Americans (2013-2018)

9. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10. Succession (2018-)

11. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14. Atlanta (2016-)

15. Chernobyl (2019)

16. The Crown (2016-)

17. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18. Deadwood (2004-2006)

19. Lost (2004-2010)

20. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22. Black Mirror (2011-)

23. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24. Veep (2012-2019)

25. Sherlock (2010-2017)

26. Watchmen (2019)

27. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30. Girls (2012-2017)

31. True Detective (2014-2019)

32. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34. The Bridge (2011-2018)

35. Fargo (2014-)

36. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

36. Band of Brothers (2001)

38. The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

39. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40. Borgen (2010-2022)

41. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

42. Peep Show (2003-2015)

43. Money Heist (2017-2021)

44. Community (2009-2015)

45. The Good Fight (2017-)

46. Homeland (2011-2020)

47. Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

48. Inside No 9 (2014-)

49. The Bureau (2015-)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51. Small Axe (2020)

52. This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53. Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54. Happy Valley (2014-)

55. The Shield (2002-2008)

56. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57. The Young Pope (2016)

58. Dark (2017-2020)

59. The Underground Railroad (2021)

60. House of Cards (2013-2018)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62. The Good Place (2016-2020)

62. Pose (2018-2021)

64. Detectorists (2014-2017)

65. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66. Mare of Easttown (2021)

67. RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

68. Stranger Things (2016-)

69. 24 (2001-2010)

70. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71. Enlightened (2011-2013)

72. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73. Planet Earth (2006)

74. Utopia (2013-2014)

75. Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76. Rick and Morty (2013-)

77. American Crime Story (2016-)

78. The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80. House (2004-2012)

81. OJ: Made in America (2016)

82. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83. Insecure (2016-2021)

84. Normal People (2020)

84. Narcos (2015-2017)

86. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87. The Comeback (2005-2014)

88. The OA (2016-2019)

89. Dexter (2006-2013)

90. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91. Westworld (2016-)

92. Show Me a Hero (2015)

93. Treme (2010-2013)

94. Louie (2010-2015)

95. Luther (2010-2019)

96. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99. Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100. The Queen's Gambit (2020)

According to reports, the poll usually consisted of big releases across the globe, however keeping in mind the pandemic's impact on online releases and OTT shows, the curators decided to turn the spotlight on TV shows.