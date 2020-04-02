Money Heist Season 4: Release Date, Time, Cast, Recap And What To Expect

Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel is returning with the fourth season on Netflix tomorrow. After winning many awards and three exciting seasons, fans have a lot of expectations from the upcoming episodes and where the plot will take the show. The third season came out in July 2019 and within 9 months, the new episodes will be out.

If you haven't been able to catch up yet, here is the release date, time, cast and a recap of season three with a glimpse of what to expect next.

The series has been popular and highly appreciated by the critics. Apart from its plot, the show has also been praised for the overall drama and the performances of the actors. Money Heist went on to become the most watch non-English series and one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform.

The season four will be coming to the streaming giant, Netflix, this Friday. Earlier there were reports that the show's release may be postponed but no official statement has been made yet. So fans are assuming, it will air as previously announced by the makers.

According to reports, the eight-episode long season will air simultaneously all over the globe which means, the airing time will change according to viewers geographical location. All Netflix Originals are dropped at midnight as per Pacific Standard Time in California, which means for Indian viewers, the season four for Money Heist will be available by noon, viz, 12:30 pm on Friday.

The cast of Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel in Season four will have the leading characters, like Álvaro Morte who plays The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, and more will be reprising their roles. The full cast includes Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Esther Acebo as Monica, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, and Pedro Alonso as Berline.

If you haven't caught up with season three yet, here is a recap of the finale. All the robbers are seen in the midst of a heist at the Bank of Spain, during which Nairobi gets shot while Lisbon is caught by the police and one of the hostages has escaped successfully.

On the other hand, the Professor is on the run while Rio and Denver, are trapped in an elevator with a grenade and Tokio has been captured. Since everything seems to be falling apart at the end of season three, fans belive the Professor will actually come forward to rescue everyone in season four.

Talking about the show Alex Pina previously had told Drama Quarterly in 2018, that he simply wanted to make a believable drama with fully fleshed-out characters. "With all these flashbacks, we wanted to tell the story and make it authentic, with lots of action and events one after the other, twists and turns." Season 4 is reportedly expected to play with time and its narrative style.

Talking to Variety, the show's writer, during a press conference in July 2019 said, "What the Latin world gives you are much greater affective dynamics: the passion of friendship, feelings, love. That gives a far greater tension to the mix between a perfect crime, which has to function like clockwork, and characters who live their passions so intensely and impulsively."

Fans are excited to for the season four of Money Heist which will air on Netflix tomorrow.

