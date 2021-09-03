Money Heist Season 5 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Money Heist Season 5 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year across the globe. The new episodes mark the beginning of the end for the show, with volume one releasing on September 3. The five-part season began with a thriller episode sharing a glimpse of the gang's dire situation. If that was not enough, the Professor was also captured by inspector Alicia Sierra.

While fans were busy rooting for their favourite heist gang, the show was online in HD quality for streaming within hours of its release. Over the past couple of months, many OTT shows have faced the same fate as they are leaked even quicker than movie releases. Films and shows like Loki, Cruella, Mulan, The Conjuring 3 also become victims of piracy.

Coming back to the show, season 5 volume one of Money Heist will be followed by volume two releasing in December 2021. The makers already wrapped up the shoot of both seasons and have revealed that they will not be returning to the LCDP universe anytime soon.

The series stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Nimri as Seirra, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin. Meanwhile, the show will also see some new cast in Season 5 including Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and Darko Peric as Helsinki.