Money Heist Season 5: Release Date & Time Of Netflix Series La Casa De Papel In India

Money Heist is all set to return with new episodes on the streaming platform Netflix on September 3 in India. The hit Spanish series has been one of the most popular shows on the platform, it is entering its fifth and final season this week.

The makers have split the final season into two parts and the Volume one is coming out tomorrow, meanwhile, the second volume will release on December 3rd, 2021. According to reports, Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 will have five episodes and all will be out on the same day. The show be will be available at 12:30 pm IST on September 3. Volume 2 will release at 1:30 pm IST on December 3.

The season 4 finale ended on a major cliffhanger with everyone rattled by Nairobi's death. Meanwhile, Gandía helps helicopter Raquel/Lisbon into the Bank of Spain. The police issue a warrant for Inspector Alicia's arrest and while she's on the run, she figures out where the Professor is hiding.

Netflix's synopsis for the upcoming episodes read, "The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own."

"The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war," it added.

The series stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Nimri as Seirra, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin. Meanwhile, the show will also see some new cast in Season 5 includeing Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and Darko Peric as Helsinki.