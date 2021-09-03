Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 Review: The Final Season Starts With A Bang To Leave You Sobbing

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Director: Álex Pina

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 5 Episodes /50 Minutes

Language: Spanish, English Dub

Story: After Nairobi's death in season 4, the gang is at a loss but also manages to get a win by rescuing Lisbon. On the other hand, Professor has been caught by disgraced inspector Alicia Sierra, who is interrogating him to find out the main plan.

Review: Money Heist Season 5 is everything the makers have been presenting in the previous seasons and a little more. Created by Alex Pina, the show's success needs to be credited not only to the direction and the cast but the whole team including costumes, sound, set design, who sell the experience together. While five episodes do not enough to hold the audience's attention, they have a lot of character and substance packed in.

The first episode of Volume 1 beings right after season 4's end. We get a call recap of moments like Nairobi's death, Lisbon's entry in the bank and Sierra attacking The Professor. The first fifteen minutes are enough to set the tone and pace for the five-part season by the plot continue to surprise you with a few twists.

While the show previously has shown forms of sexism and racism, the new season gives a stronger role for the leading ladies not only in positions of power but also as vulnerable characters driven by emotions as well as intelligence. Throughout volume one all-female characters shine through are get the most memorable moments including Tokyo, Lisbon, Sierra, and Monica.

The rest of the characters are familiar but show growth from season one. We also get several flashbacks with all characters filling in gaps and bringing happy memories to make the final season more rounded. As the show gets closer to the end it seems harder for the characters to survive. The makers will have the audience believed that every episode could be their end.

Most of all it's the music and direction that helps keep the audience hooked on each word. From classical music, 2000s pop to the original score, the soundtrack is praiseworthy for driving the tone forward in each scene.

Overall, Money Heist season 5 truly begins with the sense of closure, the stakes are higher and so is the risk. The big bad of the final season is yet to be introduced which means the worst is yet to come for the gang.