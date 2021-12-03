Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Money Heist Season 5 volume 2 has finally been released marking the end of the iconic Spanish Netflix show. The anticipated show follows a professor mastermind and gang of robbers who break into one of the most secure banks of Spain.

While fans were busy rooting for their favourite heist gang, the show was online in HD quality for streaming within hours of its release. Over the past couple of months, many OTT shows have faced the same fate as they are leaked even quicker than movie releases. Films and shows like Loki, Cruella, Mulan, The Conjuring 3 also become victims of piracy.

The fifth season's first volume came out on September 3, 2021. The five-part series brought the professor closer to the gang and the end of the heist however not everything goes their way. Not to mention the emotional death of Tokyo played by Úrsula Corberó.

Volume 2 was expected to end the show on an emotional note and hits right on the note. On wrapping up the shoot of the final season the makers had revealed that they will not be returning to the LCDP universe anytime soon.

Netflix Developing 'Money Heist' Spin-Off 'Berlin', Casts First Actor For Korean Version

The series stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Nimri as Seirra, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin. Meanwhile, the show will also see some new cast in Season 5 including Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and Darko Peric as Helsinki.