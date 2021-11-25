Money Mafia Season 2 Review: A Gripping Docuseries About Cold-Blooded Scams And Forgery

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Director: Sajeed A, Shawn Sebastian

Money Mafia Season 2 presented by discovery+ is back with some spine-chilling real cases of financial frauds, forgery and scams. This new season, the documentary series will present many cases like Cryptocurrency cons, Ketan Parekh stock market case including the IRS call centre impersonation case and the Popular Finance case. Talking about presenting the conniving IRS call centre impersonation case and the shocking Popular Finance case, the second season of Money Mafia manages to deliver well-researched, presented and executed documentary episodes that bring out the precision and brutal manner in which these frauds were committed.

Talking about the IRS call centre impersonation case, the scam was committed under the functioning of mastermind Sagar Thakkar whose string of call centre employees were trained to dupe around thousands of Americans of over USD 300 million (22,35,45,00,000.0 INR) by posing as US officials and extort them of money and threatening them of the arrest. The episode was presented with highlighting the intricacy with which these young minds were trained to embroil themselves in a web of treachery and scam. The trauma of the US victims and the mindful immediate action by the police authorities to nab around 700 employees from the Thane and Mira Road area of Mumbai was showcased along with well-researched information and excerpts from the authorities who worked or studied the case. The brutal psyche of Thakkar and the exploitation of those involved in the case give shivers down one's spine.

The show then delves upon the Popular Finance case that shook the very foundations of Kerala in the year 2020 when the country was hit by the COVID-19 first wave. The owner of the Popular Finance company namely Thomas Daniel Roy along with his wife and daughters absconded after several of their investors had raised complaints of fraud. The episode showcased how the investors were influenced to invest in the many policies of the company with the assurance of returns only to be duped of their hard-earned money. The interviews of the real victims that including a former Indian army officer and a former government employee was heart-wrenching to witness. A helpless father talking about watching his son die due to a prolonged illness after having been cheated off the money that would have been used for his son's treatment will tug at one's heartstrings. The episode is helmed by Shawn Sebastian and will be released on December 1, 2021. The writing by Ziko Ray and the efficient research by Nidheesh also showcase the eventual arrest of the family will keep one hooked on till the end. The episode also speaks about how the victims' unity and coming together at the time of crisis played an important role in felicitating their justice.

The second season of Money Mafia Season 2 will give you the right kind of adrenaline rush while bringing the real-life cases of the frightening scams in the country. Most importantly, it showcases the trauma that the victims of these forgeries have to undergo. We give Money Mafia Season 2, 3.5 out of 5 stars.