Monica Dogra Pens An Emotional Message As She Celebrates The Married Woman’s Success

Monica Dogra is basking in the success of her recently released series The Married Woman. Her performance as a free-spirited yet vulnerable woman Peeplika has won her several praises. Recently the actor shared a heartfelt post wherein she recalled her initial struggling days in the industry while expressing gratitude for the success of her latest show.

Talking about the same, Monica stated how she wished that her current self could assure her older self that everything will be alright. She added how she spent so many years in despair when she was replaced at the last minute in some of her projects. The actor added that she had shot for films that never saw the light of the day.

The Break Ke Baad actor stated that many actors like her will relate to the inadequacy which she had to face during this phase. However, she went on to say how she kept doing her craft. Monica mentioned how she kept on learning, creating and expanding. The actor said how she kept on breathing into patience.

She furthermore mentioned how her show The Married Woman is tasting the heights of success. Monica Dogra mentioned that the show is on its third week and is amongst the top 5 watched OTT shows in India. She expressed her excitement on the same and congratulated the whole team.

Monica lastly stated that the most important thing is to keep faith. The Dhobi Ghat actor goes on to say that things eventually turn out the way they should. She hinted that one should have patience and perseverance in them. The actor shared the message while sharing a beautiful picture of hers wherein she can be seen donning a sleeveless printed brown attire. She shared another picture along with the post wherein she can be seen making the heart gesture with her co-actor Ridhi Dogra. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile talking about The Married Woman, the show has been helmed by Sahir Raza. The show has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. It also stars Suhaas Ahuja and Imaaduddin Shah.