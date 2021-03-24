The Married Woman Star Monica Dogra Comes Out As Pansexual; Reveals She Has Loved A Woman

Singer-songwriter and actor Monica Dogra is being appreciated for her role in Ekta Kapoor's web series The Married Woman that released on Women's Day 2021 on AltBalaji. Monica plays the role of Peeplika Khan in the series, a bold and straightforward artist who identifies as pansexual. The story is about the connection between Peeplika and Astha (Ridhi Dogra in the titular role) against societal norms.

Seeing Monica's on-point acting in The Married Woman, many fans have been wondering if she is a bisexual in real life or has experienced love with a woman. Not that actors have to have experienced what they are portraying, but the energy could be felt in Monica's portrayal. In a heart-to-heart with her fans on Instagram on March 23, Monica Dogra answered all questions about her sexuality with honesty and also her celebrity crushes. Read on to know more.

In her Instagram Ask Me Anything session titled 'Honoring you. Honoring me', when a fan directly asked her, "Are you bisexual?", Monica Dogra replied, "Generally hate labels. But pansexual feels more honest..." Earlier this month, there was a report that Monica Dogra has come out as pansexual while promoting The Married Woman at the Awadh Queer Pride in Lucknow through video conferencing. Now, she has done it openly on Instagram and garnered support from fans.

In the #AMA, when another fan asked Monica Dogra whether she has ever thought of falling for a woman, the actor replied in a video recording, "I haven't thought of it - but it's happened. Umm...that's why I really relate to The Married Woman. I never intended to (fall for a woman), but it happened."

The actor and Shaa'ir and Func singer went on to speak about her first woman crush. "My first female crush was a woman who worked at the bar that I bartended at. She was half-Japanese and half-white, and she also was a dominatrix."

Another fan asked Monica Dogra who her celebrity crushes were - male and female. "I don't really have crushes on celebrities that way but I definitely vibed with Johnny Depp and the image of him, and Tabu is just like...uh...she's amazing!"

Monica Dogra made her film debut with Aamir Khan Productions' Dhobi Ghat in 2010 and was impressive in the film. The Married Woman is not the first time she has represented or essayed a queer character. Her other projects that were kind of controversial at the time for these roles include a music video for the DJ Nanok song Lay You Down ft. Ray Dee, where she is seen kissing and getting intimate with singer Anushka Manchanda in an artistic depiction, and a short film called Relapse.

The Married Woman is the No.2 web series on streaming platforms in India for two weeks in a row since it's release on March 8, with almost 5 million views. An adaptation of Manju Kapoor's book A Married Woman and directed by Sahir Raza, The Married Woman is being especially loved by womenfolk for the sensitive portrayal of the leading ladies' connection and their beautiful chemistry on screen. The songs are also on loop on many playlists. LISTEN: Dil Ki Shaakh Song From The Married Woman

Fans want a second season of The Married Woman now, but Monica Dogra expressed that they are expecting it too soon, considering the amount of effort that has gone into creating the first season. The actor also went on to speak about her favourite scene in the web series, where she has to hit a man, and how everyone applauded her for it on set.

We really hope to see Monica Dogra in more such powerful roles! Her docu-series Woman with Gloria Steinem was nominated at the Emmy Awards 2016 for Outstanding Non-Fiction. Going by the reviews of The Married Woman, it seems it may get some nominations at the International Emmys. What do you think?

ALSO READ: The Married Woman Review: Riveting Tale Of A Woman's Self-Discovery And Desire

Among international celebrities, singer-actor Miley Cyrus was the first to come out as pansexual back in 2016. Another popular singer-actor, Halsey, is among the latest ones to identify as pansexual.

Photos: Monica Dogra Instagram and AltBalaji.