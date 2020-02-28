Monica Geller AKA Courtney Cox Believes Friends Reunion ‘Is Going To Be Fantastic'

Courtney Cox who plays Monica Geller on the hit sitcom Friends has opened up about the special reunion episode, which was announced last week by WarnerMedia. The unscripted special is all set to be shot on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, where the original series was shot.

Cox believes the special for HBO Max will be exciting as this will the first time, the entire cast will sit and talk about their experience of working on the iconic show. She will be joined by her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the upcoming special.

She told Kevin Nealon during his web series, Hiking with Kevin, "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," reported E! online.

"We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic," she added.

Reportedly creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, will also be joining the cast for the reunion episode scheduled to debut in May 2020.

