Moon Knight Episode 1 Review: Oscar Isaac's Marvel Debut Begins With Jaw Dropping Moments

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke Director: Justin Benson, Mohamed Diab, Aaron Moorhead

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 45 minutes

Language: English

Plot: Moon Knight follows Oscar Isaac's character Steven Grant who by day works at the gift shop at London Museum. At night he shackles himself to the bed surrounded by sand to make sure he doesn't wander off without knowing.

Review: Marvel gets weird with Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and it works well enough for the 45-minute long episode to feel like a 15-minute introduction to the film's main character. The show embraces horror and mystery while a goofy, almost dumb character cluelessly roams around in the centre of a big plot, much like the audience.

Isaac's Steven Grant is a mild-mannered but dumb witted gift shop employee at the London Museum. He wakes up every day (almost every day) with a routine of un-shackling himself, removing the tape from his door, feeding his one finned fish Gun and calling him mum, who never answers her phone. At work, he is the weird guy who fancies himself as the tour guide but always angers his superior to be left working in inventory.

When a girl at the museum asks him to confirm their date for stakes, Steven himself wonders if it's a joke. Despite having blackouts, Steven trusts his routine, as long as the sand around his bed has not been stepped on in the morning, he hasn't been roaming around. But things get out of hand even for him when one morning he wakes up with a broken jaw in the Alpes with gunmen hunting him.

There are several things in the show including Grant's behaviour that would make less sense in any other situation. However, the show and the character is so weird things just fall into place until they do make sense. Grant has lived so long with the condition that he has gotten used to just waking up with a broken jaw and walking around following a mental voice without a hiccup. He remembers and cares nothing for the day to pass by and the next to come without any incident.

Grant's condition is best explained by the only other character and actor in episode 1, Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow. Harrow is a religious zealot and cult leader who believes in the Egyptian god Ammit and wants to revive her so she can make the world a better place by killing people who have done wrong in the past or may do wrong in the future. Harrow calls Grant the boy who cried wolf. Everyone dismisses Grant's issues AKA voices as something only in his head, which he has believed too, however by the end of the episode he is forced to change his mind.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant is not the only best part about the show, but it is his acting and editing (comic timing) that makes the show thrilling, funny and raw - a new experience. Oscar is in every scene and every other shot but it is still not enough. Marc, Grant's counter self, who is the simple run of the mile action hero who makes a small appearance. The witty dialogues from Oscar used for self-defense is one of the best scenes in episode 1, other than having his own counterparts calling him the dumb one.

Marvel is known for experimenting with each project, the recent two releases Hawkeye, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were simple adventure shows but Moon Knight is closer to Loki and WandaVision, raising hope for Marvel's first horror release Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness. One of the best parts of Moon Knight is the editing used for comic timing and to emphasise character traits. However, it is unclear if the show will continue to use it in the following episodes.

Overall, Moon Knight is like Venom meets Night at the Museum meets The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. All in all, an experience that leaves you craving for more.